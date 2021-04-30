Tom Brady Has Message for Ex Bridget Moynahan on Her Birthday

✖

Tom Brady is sending well wishes to ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The 43-year-old quarterback took to Instagram on April 28 help the Blue Bloods actress mark a milestone in her life: her 50th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, Brady sent Moynahan birthday wishes via a sweet and rare photo featuring their 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward.

The NFL star shared the photo to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, the image showing a sweet moment between the mother-son duo. In the photo, the two sat next to each other in stadium bleachers as they attended the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City, with Moynahan looking casual in striped shirt with her hair pulled back into a bun and Jack looking rather dapper in a fedora and polo. Moynahan appeared to be pointing something out to Jack, who looked on eagerly. Brady shared the photo with the caption, "Happy Birthday [Bridget Moynahan] we hope you have a GREAT day."

Brady and the actress met in 2004 and dated for just over two years, eventually breaking up in December 2006. Just weeks after their split, as Brady was dating Brazilian supermodel and now-wife Gisele Bundchen, Moynahan learned she was pregnant with the quarterback's child. In her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, Bundchen recalled how "two months into our relationship, Tom told me that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant. The very next day, the news was everywhere and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth."

Brady and Moynahan welcomed their son in 2007 and have maintained a good relationship ever since. In April 2019, Moynahan opened up in her book Our Shoes, Our Selves about co-parenting with Brady, writing, "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

In October 2015, Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel at a ceremony in the Hamptons. Brady, meanwhile, tied the knot to Bundchen in 2009. Together, they share daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11, though Bundchen also calls Jack her "bonus child," saying that his birth made her "heart expand in ways I didn't know was possible."