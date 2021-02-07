Why Gisele Bundchen Considered Leaving Tom Brady Amid Bridget Moynahan's Pregnancy

✖

Today, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are a fan-favorite celebrity power couple, but their relationship almost ended before it could really begin. Brady began dating Bundchen shortly after his break-up with actress Bridget Moynahan, and at the time, Moynahan learned belatedly that she was pregnant with Brady's son. According to a report by Cheat Sheet, Bundchen considered leaving Brady then and there as things got complicated.

Brady and Moynahan met in 2004 and dated for just over two years, while both of them had careers on the rise. They broke up quietly in 2006, and within weeks Brady was dating Brazilian supermodel Bundchen. Their honeymoon phase was interrupted when Moynahan learned in December that she was pregnant, and Brady was undoubtedly the father. Doctors said that Moynahan was three months along — exactly the amount of time she and Brady had been broken up.

Bundchen remarked on all this unfortunate timing in a 2009 interview with Vanity Fair. At the time, she said that she had fallen hard for Brady, saying: "I knew right away — the first time I saw him." She said that she was "living in this romantic fantasy" with Brady and his "beautiful, charismatic smile," but Moynahan's pregnancy came as a "wake-up call!"

"We were dating two and a half months when he found out, and it was a very challenging situation," she said. Obviously, in the beginning, it's not the ideal thing. You question at times – 'Should I stay here? Maybe you should work this out.'"

In spite of this hurdle, fans know that Bundchen, Brady and Moynahan all worked something out. In the years that followed, they maintained a seemingly amicable co-parenting agreement, the details of which fans are not always privy to. The next time Bundchen commented on the drama publicly was a 2015 interview on CBS This Morning. There, she admitted that she had a strong impulse to end her romance with Brady for the sake of the family he and Moynahan could have had.

"I didn't know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?' I think it was very challenging for everyone involved," she said.

Ultimately, Bundchen stayed with Brady throughout Moynahan's pregnancy and watched them welcome John Moynahan in August of 2007. Meanwhile, she and Brady went on to have two children of their own — Benjamin and Vivian Brady. Bundchen sometimes refers to John affectionately as her "bonus child."