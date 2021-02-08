Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts to His 7th Super Bowl Win

✖

Bridget Moynahan is celebrating ex Tom Brady's historic Super Bowl win! The actress and model, 49, made sure to show her support as Brady, 43, took home his seventh Super Bowl win Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. After the impressive win at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Moynahan took to Instagram to applaud Brady, sharing a headline about the victory with her followers.

"I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers #superbowl #greatgame #strong #soproud #55," Moynahan captioned news of the Bucs' win. The two exes share 13-year-old son Jack, having split when Moynahan was pregnant. Brady quickly moved on with model Gisele Bundchen that same month, marrying her in 2009 and going on to share son Benjamin, 11, and daughter Vivian, 8. Moynahan, for her part, married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

In April 2019, Moynahan opened up in her book Our Shoes, Our Selves about co-parenting with Brady. "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," Moynahan wrote at the time. "I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Bundchen, 40, was on the sidelines with all three kids for Sunday's game, capturing their excited response to the Bucs' win in an Instagram Story. Vivian can be heard yelling, "We won!" while jumping up and down as Jack claps his hands in excitement before the family took to the field to embrace the quarterback.

Sunday's Super Bowl win marked the end of Brady's first season since announcing he was leaving the New England Patriots in March 2020, shocking fans who had watched him play with the team for two decades. "FOREVER A PATRIOT," Brady wrote in a statement at the time, revealing he had signed a multi-million dollar deal with the Bucs to bring his talents down south to Florida. "To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach [Bill] Belichick, [owner Robert Kraft] and the Kraft family and the entire organization, I want to say thank you for the past 20 years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values."