Where Is Bridget Moynahan, Tom Brady’s Ex, Now?

One of the things actress Bridget Moynahan is known for is being the ex-girlfriend to star NFL quarterback Tom Brady. The two dated from 2004 to 2006 and they have a son together who was born in 2007. However, Moynahan has done a lot in her career and it doesn’t look like she is slowing down. So what is Moynahan up to now?

Moynahan has put together a steady career in TV and film the last 20 years. However, she might be most known for her current role which is ADA Erin Regan on the hit TV series Blue Bloods. She has been on the series since it began in 2010 and it’s currently in its 10th season. One of the reasons the show has been on for as long as it has is the bond the characters have with each other. The dinner scenes on the show are very popular and Moynahan recently talked about the food in those scenes being real.

“With the older generation it kinda brings back the memories of when they used to do that, and the younger generation is kind of looking for that,” Moynahan said to PEOPLE Now. “So it’s hitting everyone I think.”

She went on to say the dinner scenes can last up to four hours which means the cast would have to eat a lot of food during that time.

“I think the first couple of seasons I didn’t eat anything, then I moved into mashed potatoes,” she said. “So for a few years there, I was eating too many mashed potatoes for four hours. Now I’ve moved to the cucumbers.”

While eating a lot of food on Blue Bloods, Moynahan is keeping busy raising her son. Back in April, the 48-year old actress talked about raising her son with Brady.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” Moynahan told PEOPLE. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

Moynahan got married to businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015. When it comes to movies, Moynahan recently stared in John Wick in 2014 and John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017.