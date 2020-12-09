Tom Brady Marks Son Benjamin's 11th Birthday: 'Such a Sweet, Loving Boy'

✖

Tuesday was a big day for Tom Brady as his son, Benjamin, celebrated his 11th birthday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to Instagram to send a message to his son. Benjamin's birthday comes only a few days after his sister Vivan's eighth birthday celebration.

"Happy 11th birthday Benny!!" Brady wrote. "Such a sweet, loving boy you are! We are so blessed to have you as our son!" Brady had plenty of time to celebrate his son's birthday as the Bucs were off last week. And while we're not sure what Benjamin asked for his birthday, another Super Bowl win for his father would probably be something he liked to see. If the playoffs were to start today, the Bucs would qualify with a 7-5 record. However, Brady and the Bucs know they have a lot more to do to win a championship.

"It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with," Brady said to reporters after the Bucs' 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in November. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week."

Aside from celebrating his son's birthday and looking to lead the Bucs to the Super Bowl, Brady has a lot going on currently. He was seen buying a multi-million dollar boat, which drew criticism on social media. Additionally, a man was arrested for breaking into Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen's mansion in Massachusetts.

Brady has put together a solid 2020 season, throwing for 3,300 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 64.8% of his passes in 12 games. With four games remaining, the Bucs will likely not catch the New Orleans Saints for the NFC South lead, but winning three of the next four games should help them clinch a playoff spot. If that happens, it will be the 12th consecutive playoff appearance for Brady as the last time he missed postseason play was in 2008 when he missed the entire year with a torn ACL.