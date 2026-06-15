33-Year-Old Country Singer Diagnosed With Cancer

Popular country artist Jillian Cardarelli has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Cardarelli, 33, revealed her diagnosis to PEOPLE last week after being diagnosed in late May. The “Worth the Whiskey” singer has stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma.

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Of the surprising diagnosis, she told PEOPLE: “I do trust that something good will come from this. My hope is that young women hear my story and understand the importance of knowing their bodies, trusting their instincts and advocating for themselves.”

Unexpected tiredness during a photo shoot and feeling a lump in her breast prompted Cardarelli to visit a doctor. Her cancer diagnosis soon followed. The “Over You Hangover” singer relayed that doctors are confident she’ll recover after treatment and will live a long, healthy life.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – APRIL 11: Jillian Cardarelli attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

She’s been married to Brian Parker, a sports agent, since May 2021.

In addition to her music career, Cardarelli is also an actress. She’s part of the cast of the Great American Family series Crossroad Springs and had been preparing to film the series’ second season.

Cardarelli, a Haverhill, Massachusetts native, will undergo her cancer treatment at Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Her treatment plan is still being finalized, but she expects to first undergo surgery.

The musician/actress is hopeful that the sharing of her cancer diagnosis will help other women take care of their bodies. “If sharing my story encourages even one young woman to advocate for herself, listen to her body, or get checked sooner, then I believe there is purpose in this,” Cardarelli told PEOPLE.

Despite her diagnosis, Cardarelli has no plans to step away from her acting or music commitments. Next month, Cardarelli is expected to release her new single, “Leave Me Tennessee.”