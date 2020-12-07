Man Arrested for Breaking Into Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's Mansion

✖

A man in Massachusetts was arrested Monday morning after breaking into a mansion owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen, according to the Associated Press. When police arrested the man, he was lying on the couch while no one else was home. Police responded to the mansion around 6 a.m. ET after a security company monitoring the home reported the alarms went off in the house. Officers reported seeing an intruder inside.

TMZ reported the officers were given an access code and located the man in the basement area. He was arrested without an incident. The man has been identified as Zanini Cineus, a 34-year-old homeless man. Police say Cineus was wearing a stolen jersey under his jacket when they found him. He is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, attempted larceny and trespassing.

The mansion is for sale as Brady and his family moved to Tampa, Florida after signing with the Bucs in March. The current asking price is unclear, as it's an off-market listing, according to the Boston Globe. Last year, the asking price for the house was listed at $33.9 million. When Brady first listed the mansion, he was still a member of the New England Patriots. There was speculation about him leaving the team once the 2019 season came to an end, but Brady said it didn't mean anything.

"I certainly hope not. You shouldn't read into anything," Brady said back in October of last year. "It takes a long time to sell a house. I don't know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn't fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything."

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs and has made himself and his family very comfortable. On Sunday it was reported that the six-time Super Bowl Champion bought a multi-million dollar boat and named it "Viva a Vida."