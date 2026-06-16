Corey Feldman Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Actor/musician Corey Feldman was met by paramedics at an LAX gate and taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital after arriving on a flight from Chicago Monday afternoon.

Sources told TMZ that Feldman became ill on the flight to LAX and was checked out by a doctor on the plane before he was transported upon landing. TMZ’s sources further explained that they thought Feldman’s discomfort was caused by either pancreatitis or gallstones.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As of Monday evening, Feldman was undergoing tests for what was deemed a medical emergency.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 11: Corey Feldman speaks on stage during 2026 FAN EXPO at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Hours before he landed in California, Feldman posted to his Instagram account that he was stopping in Gary, Indiana to “PAY #RESPECT 2 THE GR8EST ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY IN MUSIC HISTORY.” Feldman then tagged the Jackson family and posted photos from a visit to the childhood home of Michael Jackson. The actor noted that the stopover in Indiana was while he was en route to Chicago for the final stop on the Stand by Me tour.

Feldman’s decision to visit the King of Pop’s childhood home shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s been releasing music of his own since the 1990s. His catalog includes four solo albums, and he has performed at music festivals and also toured the U.S. He’s stated that his biggest musical influence is Michael Jackson.

Feldman, 54, was one the most well-known young actors of the 1980s. He had starring roles in movies such as The Goonies, Stand by Me, The Lost Boys and License to Drive. Since 2020, Feldman’s been a fixture on reality TV with appearances on Celebrity Marriage Boot Camp, The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars.

Prior to landing at LAX, Feldman was in Chicago for the ongoing Stand by Me 40th Anniversary Tour which features a screening of the 1986 movie, stories from Feldman and costars Jerry O’Connell and Will Wheaton and a Q&A.

An update on Feldman’s health has not been made public.