Tom Brady Purchases Massive Multi-Million Dollar Boat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is living the good life in Florida. He is embracing the boating lifestyle with an expensive, new purchase. Brady just ordered a multi-million-dollar boat.

TMZ Sports obtained new photos that show off Brady's new luxury purchase. The custom state-of-the-art watercraft is over 40 feet long and is painted blue. Brady named the vehicle "Viva a Vida," which is the same name as Gisele Bundchen's environmental conservation initiative. TMZ Sports doesn't have an exact price but estimates place the boat at a "couple of a million dollars."

https://t.co/XVArODQehH Tom Brady dominates on land, air ... and now by sea -- 'cause the QB just bought a multi-million dollar boat and we've got the pics! — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 6, 2020

"[Tom Brady] Very nice [thumbs up emoji] Hope you and your family enjoy a lot of happy and SAFE times on this beauty. Love the name," one fan tweeted after seeing the new purchase. Brady had the boat delivered in St. Petersburg on Thursday, prompting several comments from fans on social media. Some said that they love the new vessel while others inevitably compared it to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's boat, "VI Rings."

The boat may be spendy, but Brady can afford the purchase. He reportedly had earned $212.2 million in his career through his various contracts. Brady only added to this total prior to the 2020 season by signing a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers.

While Brady is enjoying his new purchase, he did recently have some issues with his watercraft. He lost a dock during Tropical Storm Eta. His jet skis also ended up in the middle of the bay, but Brady was able to retrieve his toys.

"The hurricane, that was a trip last night for me," Brady said about the storm, per TMZ. "I had a dock and it broke, floated away. I had these jet skis on, I saw those things sitting in the middle of the bay and I was going, 'Wow, that's pretty surreal,' and I was kinda laughing. 'Well, you'll get the jet skis back.'"

"It happened pretty quick, I thought you had time to prepare for these things but apparently you don't, They're just kinda on you and then you just gotta deal with it so we pushed the schedule back today," he said. "Fortunately everyone made it safe and sound. Good lesson learned for someone who's been in the northeast for a long time."