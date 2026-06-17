James Barker Has Died

The Love Island USA production family is mourning a producer who died in Fiji while filming Season 8.

James Barker died after an “unexpected medical emergency,” ITV America and Peacock confirmed on Monday. Barker was 40.

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Barker joined Love Island USA in 2020 as a story producer and went on to serve as executive producer for the show’s last three seasons. His contributions covered production and post-production, as well as oversight of its soundtrack. He also worked on Love Island Games and previously held producing roles on Queer Eye, Pawn Stars and Forged in Fire.

ITV America and Peacock released a joint statement honoring the producer.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock,” the statement said. “He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

Barker was honored during Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA. At the end of the episode, host Ariana Madix told the group of contestants after their challenge, “None of us know how long we’ve got. For some that time can be cut way too short, so please cherish every moment.”

The episode ended with a photo montage of Barker throughout the years, starting with a title card that read, “For James.” In the photos, Barker can be seen smiling at concerts, poolside and with friends. “We love you,” the final title card read.

His partner, Adam Roth, called Barker “the absolute light and love of my life” in a statement to PEOPLE.

“He brought joy and brilliance to everything he touched,” he continued. “James was such a champion of the community of young music artists he was able to introduce to audiences on Love Island. We met at a Billie Eilish concert, and live music was a constant in our relationship.”

Roth celebrated his and Barker’s purchase of their Brooklyn home on Instagram in January. “Did we just buy a condo? Apartment? Whatever it is, it feels like home,” he wrote at the time. “We moved in almost two years ago and when presented with the opportunity to purchase we couldn’t think of anywhere else we wanted to live.”

Looking back on their relationship, Roth said, “Cut way too short, of course, but we took such advantage of the time we had together.”

“I am so proud of the work he did and that he was surrounded by such an amazing team,” he continued. “His loss is unimaginable.”