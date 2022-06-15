Tom Brady Makes Surprising Admission When Revealing Why He Returned to Buccaneers

Tom Brady was enjoying his retired life before deciding to return to the NFL. But why did he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40 days after announcing he's done with the league? Brady talked about his reason for returning to the Buccaneers on The Dan Patrick Show and made a surprising admission about his future.

"I think mostly when I kind of told the team, look, like you know guys gotta make plans without me, Brady said, per NFL.com "And then [general manager] Jason [Licht] and [former coach] Bruce [Arians] said just give it time, you know? I said, look, you know, I feel pretty strongly.

"Then time went by and you just get super competitive. I think I'm part crazy. I mean, I think that's the reality. Forty-five years old and I'm out here with a lot of young guys that are trying to take my head off. I see Aaron Donald work out on my Instagram, and I'm like, damn, maybe I should've stayed retired because he's a beast. But I had the appetite to compete, and it's going to be gone soon. I mean, there's no doubt about it and I gotta, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it's not a lot."

Brady will be 45 years old when the 2022 season begins, so he can only play for so long before he can't physically do it anymore. However, he's coming off a 2021 season where he threw for over 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. Brady does have one more year on his contract with the Buccaneers, so it's possible he could call it a career once the season ends and joins his new job, which is being an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

One of the more interesting things that happened this offseason when it comes to Brady is there were reports of the Miami Dolphins looking to being him in as an owner and player. Brady was asked about this last week, and he didn't deny talking to the Dolphins.

"I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I've had for the past three or four years in my career, about different opportunities when I'm done playing football," Brady said. "I kind of made a decision of what I'd like to do. I'll get to be in the game of football. The most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team. That's been my commitment, to this team and this organization."