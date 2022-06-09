Tom Brady Responds to Report of Him Talking to Miami Dolphins

✖

Tom Brady had an interesting offseason, which included a report of him looking to join the Miami Dolphins as an owner and player. After retiring from the NFL for 40 days, Brady decided to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. On Thursday, the superstar quarterback spoke to reporters and was asked about him reportedly talking to the Dolphins.

"I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I've had for the past three or four years in my career, about different opportunities when I'm done playing football," Brady said, per CBS Sports. "I kind of made a decision of what I'd like to do. I'll get to be in the game of football. The most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team. That's been my commitment, to this team and this organization."

Brady is a free agent after the 2022 season, so he could play for the Dolphins in 2023 if the team needs him and if he wants to play. It's possible Brady could retire after this season because he reportedly signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports to be the lead NFL analyst.

"It's been so much fun for me to come to this organization two years ago. It's been almost two-and-a-half years now," Brady said. "It's been an incredible part of my football journey, but it's not over. I still have a lot to accomplish. I got a long life ahead, and if there's a lot of fun things to do ahead. I'm looking forward to what's ahead in football. At the same time, none of us are promised much other than what we have now. This is the current moment and I'm really excited about going out there and trying to compete."

Ultimately, Brady is focused on getting the Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl. After playing for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons (2000-2019), Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led the team to a Super Bowl title. The team reached the playoffs again last year but lost to the eventual Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs.