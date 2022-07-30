Tom Brady: Everything to Know About His Broadcasting Job With Fox Sports

Tom Brady retired from the NFL only to return five weeks later. And while we're not sure when Brady will call it a career, we do know what his next move will be after football as he landed a job as an analyst for Fox Sports. This leads to the questions of who will Brady be working with and how much will he get paid.

According to the New York Post, Brady landed a 10-year, $372 million contract with Fox Sports, making it the largest contract in sportscasting history. He will be calling games with Kevin Burkhardt who is taking over for Joe Buck as the No. 1 play-by-play guy. Since Brady can't work for Fox Sports now, it looks like former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will keep his seat warm and call games with Burkhardt. Before Brady was hired, PopCutlure.com exclusively spoke to Olsen in April about his future with Fox Sports.

"I mean, this is the million-dollar question I keep getting asked and, to be honest, I don't have a lot of clarity at this point," Olsen said. "I think everyone's still kind of working through a lot of those musical chairs you mentioned with Joe and Troy leaving, how they fill their roles, both with football and then, of course with Joe's role calling the World Series with baseball. So we'll see hopefully here in the near future a lot of these questions and things get cleared up and we'll kind of see how it all sorts out."

The addition of Brady is one of the few moves made when it comes to NFL broadcasting this offseason. Along with Aikman and Buck being on Monday Night Football, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the voices on Thursday Night Football, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime. And with Michaels being on Thursday Night Football, Mike Tirico will replace him on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Last year, the NFL signed contracts with Fox, ESPN, CBS, NBC and Amazon for $110 billion that will extend into the 2030s. The New York Post also noted that the NFL accounted for 75 of the top-100 rated shows on television last year.