Tom Brady Makes a Simple Joke About His Retirement During Super Bowl

Tom Brady is adjusting to life after football after announcing his retirement. The 45-year-old former quarterback went to Twitter shortly before Super Bowl LVII began and posted a gif of Will Ferrell as his Talladega Nights character Ricky Bobby, saying "I'm not sure what to do with my hands." Brady then followed up the tweet with a message to the two quarterbacks playing in the championship game.

"Two of the best in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can't wait to watch," Brady wrote. Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1 and sent his retirement papers to the NFL and NFLPA this week. When talking about life after the NFL on the Let's Go! podcast, Brady said that he has to "get good at" retirement.

"You know, I've done it once before, so I've gotta figure this out and get good at this actually," he said, per PEOPLE. "It's all pretty new." Brady also said he's looking forward to what's next. "My friend says, 'The future happens a day at a time.' And I think with any great chapter that ends, there's other great opportunities ahead," he added. "And I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being. I'll feel some different things I'm sure as things go along, but I'm doing great, in a great space and excited for what's ahead."

Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons. He spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and the final three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady is no stranger to the Super Bowl as he played in 10 of them while winning seven titles. His first came in 2001 and his last came in 2020 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team playing in this year's Super Bowl.

Along with winning seven Super Bowls, Brady has won five Super Bowl MVP awards, the most in NFL history. He has also won three NFL MVP awards, was named Offensive Player of the Year twice, was named Comeback Player of the Year 2009, was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times and was named to the All-Pro Team six times.