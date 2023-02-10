Tom Brady Confirms NFL Retirement With This Move

Tom Brady announced his retirement last week, but some fans believed he could make a return since he did the same thing last year. It looks like the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is completely done as he officially filed a retirement letter today with the NFL and NFLPA on Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. With the move, Brady now becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2028.

When Brady made his retirement announcement on Feb. 1, he said it was "for good." He also said: "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," he continues, appearing choked up. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

This leads to the question of what's next for Brady. The 45-year-old does have a job waiting for him as Fox Sports offered him a position as the lead NFL analyst. And while Brady could join the network in 2023, he recently told Colin Cowherd of FS1 that he won't start until the 2024 season.

"Decompression's important," "You're on this crazy treadmill/hamster wheel loving it at the same time. It's a daily fight…For me, I want to be great at what I do. Talking last week to the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there, [they're going to allow me] to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024."

Brady played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the last three seasons and led the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2020 season. From 2000-2019, Brady was a member of the New England Patriots and led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances with six Super Bowl wins. He's won five Super Bowl MVP awards, the most in NFL history.