Super Bowl 2023: Kansas City Chiefs to Face Philadelphia Eagles in Championship Game

NFL fans now know who will play in this year's Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The Chiefs will be playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, while the Eagles will be playing in their second Super Bowl in five seasons.

The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and were led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes could win the NFL MVP award this season. Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win in 2019, finished the 2022 regular season with 5,250 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and a passer rating of 105.2. He led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns while finishing second in passer rating by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. And Mahomes did this without wide receiver Tyreek Hill who was traded to the Dolphins during the offseason. The Chiefs earned the right to play in the Super Bowl after finishing the season as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals (AFC Championship) in the playoffs.

Mahomes injured his ankle against the Jaguars but played through the pain in that game and the AFC title game against the Bengals. "I just tried to do whatever I could to win, and obviously, there were times where you could see that it wouldn't let me do what I wanted to,'' Mahomes said of his injured ankle after the AFC Championship game, per ESPN. "But I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison the chance to win. Obviously, we got the flag, and [Ossai] pushed me, pushed me pretty late there."

The Eagles also finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, and quarterback Jalen Hurts played a big role in the team's success. Hurts, who is also an MVP candidate, threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and posted a passer rating of 101.5. However, Hurts rushed for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, making him a very dangerous quarterback. But the defense was also dominant as it recorded 70 sacks in 17 regular season games. Hasson Reddick, Javon Hargrave, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham had at least 11 sacks this year. The Eagles finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC and defeated the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers (NFC Championship) in the playoffs.

"My first year here [people] probably didn't even want [me drafted] here. It was probably one of those things. But it always handles itself," he said following Philadelphia's 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC title game Sunday, per ESPN. "It was a big surprise to many. My favorite [Bible] verse, I went through a lot of stuff in college and it kind of stuck with me, John 13:7: 'You may not know now but later you'll understand.' Hopefully, people understand."