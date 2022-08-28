Have Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reached 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is currently preparing for the 2022 NFL season, joining back up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their final pre-season game. His absence before was due to "personal" reasons raising questions about what these personal reasons could be. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he certainly isn't needed at every training camp practice. But could the reason Brady is taking time away from the team have to do with his wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple being on the verge of a divorce?

Life & Style (per Suggest) recently released a cover story about Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL may have cost him his marriage. Bündchen reportedly "went berserk" when learning of the return. "She can't understand why he's putting football before their marriage again," the source reportedly says. It was also reported that fights are mounting and at a breaking point. "She put her life and career on hold so he could thrive, and she's done doing it," the source continued. "He's put himself first, and she's had to make too many sacrifices. Friends are whispering that if he doesn't take her threats seriously, it could lead to divorce."

In May, Bündchen spoke to Vogue about her and Brady's role in their marriage. "I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is. It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she says. "His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."

Bündchen continued: "I remember, in the beginning, he wasn't into the idea of home birth. He was like, 'You're not going to do that, because you're going to die.'" Bündchen, who has two children with Brady, persuaded the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback to watch several videos of home birthing. "I made it clear that this is my body and I'm going to decide how I give birth," she said.

Brady and Bündchen got married on Feb. 26., 2009. Their first child, Benjamin, was born in December that year, and their second child, Vivian, was born in December 2012. Brady also has a son named Jack and shares him with his ex Bridget Moynahan.