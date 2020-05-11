Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Are Putting 'Family Time' First Amid Quarantine

✖

Tom Brady is ready to get things going with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, before the six-time Super Bowl champion can help his new team win a championship, he and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, has to get through the coronavirus pandemic. According to US Weekly, the couple is trying to be positive while they are in quarantine. They are looking out for their family, which is important considering they relocated to a new city after spending years in New England.

"With the quarantine, it's a challenge for them like any other parents trying to stick to a normal routine in the household," the source said to US Weekly. "But this added time together is such a gift. They're making the most of it during the off-season and prioritizing family time before training really kicks into high gear for Tom." The family relocated to Florida shortly after Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs. Along with keeping stability in the family, Brady and Bundchen are making sure their children learn more about where they come from.

"They love spending time with their grandparents and cousins," the source said. "It was also important for both Tom and Gisele that the kids learn Portuguese at a young age, as much of Gisele's family resided in Brazil and primarily speaks the language." Right now, the team facilities are close but could open back up as early as Friday. Brady has not had the best of luck during the pandemic, being kicked out of a park and entering the wrong home last month. However, the former Patriots quarterback is looking forward to winning games with the Bucs.

"There were a lot of things that really were intriguing to me about the organization – the players, and the coaches, and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish the goal of what playing football is, which is to win," he said. "I'm going to try to do everything I can in my position and what I’m responsible for to make that happen. And I’ve got to trust that everyone else is doing the exact same thing. In that part, it’s no different than what I’ve experienced for 20 years in my own role."

Along with winning six Super Bowls, Brady was named MVP of the league three times. He's also second all-time in career passing yards and career passing touchdowns with Drew Brees being first in both categories.