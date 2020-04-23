Tom Brady Accidentally Enters Wrong House While Looking to Meet With Buccaneers Assistant Coach

✖

Tom Brady continues to adjust to the city of Tampa in more ways than one. According to TMZ, Brady was planning to visit the home of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on April 7. Instead, Brady walked into the home next door without knocking before coming face-to-face with the homeowner. That was when Brady realized he was in the wrong home. The homeowner's name is David Kramer, and he talked to TMZ about the incident.

"I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer says ... "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face. He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!' He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!' Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!" When Brady saw TMZ reported the story, he joked about the incident on Twitter.

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

According to ESPN, Brady and Leftwich were attempting to follow the social distancing guidelines. The former New England Patriots quarterback was looking to pick up materials Leftwich had for him. Leftwich was expecting Brady, which is likely why he didn't knock before entering the home. This comes on the heels of Brady being kicked out of a park that was close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I'm not one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me," Tampa mayor Jane Castor said earlier this week. "Our parks are closed down, so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things. She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady."

It's clear that Brady is ready for the coronavirus pandemic to be over so he can focus on preparing for the upcoming season. This is all new for Brady after spending 20 years in New England. On the surface, Brady joining the Bucs was a surprising move because of what he has done with the Patriots. But now that Rob Gronkowski has joined Brady in Tampa, it looks like he made the right move.