Tom Brady Booted From Tampa Bay Park Closed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Tom Brady just joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. Currently, Brady is in Tampa, and he was recently seen working out at a park in the area, which is apparently closed. Tampa mayor Jane Castor said in a news briefing with St. Petersburg may Rick Kriseman on Monday that a city employee spotted a man working out a park in downtown Tampa. The park is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the man happened to be Brady.

"I got to tell you this story, too. Now, I always tell people, I'm not one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me," Castor said. "Our parks are closed down, so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't in there with contact sports and things. She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady." The City of Tampa then tweeted to Brady that they are "sorry," and they also told him to "stay safe" and "stay home."

Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve. https://t.co/qRhReqqdK0 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) April 21, 2020

Brady has yet to comment on the situation, but he was looking for a place to workout, all NFL teams are having their offseason programs virtually due to COVID-19. As of now, the 2020 regular season will start in September, and the NFL schedule will be released in May. Brady is looking forward to his first season with a new team, and so is the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, who mentioned Brady during his news conference last week.

"I mean, people are watching, we're watching, like, reruns from the early 2000s, watching Tom Brady do the Super Bowl then, which is neat because he's gonna be in Tampa, and I think they have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year," DeSantis said, per ESPN. "But I think people, to be able to have some light at the tunnel, see that things may get back on a better course, I think from just a psychological perspective, I think, is a good thing."

Brady comes to the Bucs with six Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP awards. The Bucs finished the 2019 season with a 7-9 record. They have not reached the playoffs since 2007, and they have not had a winning season since 2016.