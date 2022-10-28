Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce Update: Judge Makes Extremely Quick Ruling After Filing

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced they are getting a divorce on Friday, and it looks like they are now officially single. According to TMZ Sports, the judge has signed off on the divorce settlement Bündchen filed, and the case is now closed. This is surprising considering divorce cases take weeks or months to be finalized.

At the same time, the settlement has reportedly been worked on by the lawyers for most of October. The two parties reached an agreement on property and child custody. Brady's net worth is estimated at $330 million while Bündchen's net worth is estimated at $400 million. The couple has two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, and both have birthdays in December.

Shortly after Bündchen filed for divorce, Brady issued a statement. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

In early September, it was reported that Bündchen left the country to spend time in Costa Rica, which then led to reports of marital issues between her and Brady. And the reason for the issues was Brady returning to football for his 23rrd season after announcing his retirement in February. Brady spent 20 seasons as a quarterback for the New England Patriots and has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his career, Brady has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP awards.

"She needed to put her and her kids first," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Tom is a great father, but after years of sacrifice and basically being a single parent while Tom was playing football, Gisele had enough. Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."