Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

"She needed to put her and her kids first," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Tom is a great father, but after years of sacrifice and basically being a single parent while Tom was playing football, Gisele had enough. Gisele has been working with her healer to stay in a place of peace and come to terms with her marriage ending. Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

Bündchen and Brady got married in 2009 and share two kids — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. It was reported that Bündchen was frustrated that Brady returned to the NFL after announcing his retirement in February. "Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

In her statement, Bündchen explained why she decided to end things with Brady. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she said. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

In Brady's statement, he said the children will continue to be their priority going forward. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," he said. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."