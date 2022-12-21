Tom Brady Fans Won't Leave Veronica Rajek Alone

Some fans of Tom Brady really want him to date Veronika Rajek. On Instagram, Rajek recently posted a photo of her in a red dress to celebrate Christmas. And in the caption, Rajek wrote "Counting days to Christmas" while tagging FashionNova. Rajek tagged the photo in Miami, Florida, leading to Brady fans sharing their thoughts.

"I really hope you are treating Tom right," one person on Instagram wrote. Others were saying that Rajek, 26, is the new Mrs. Brady, but other users pointed out that Rajek is already married. But that post isn't the only one where fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sent messages to Rajek. Early this week the model posted a photo wearing a black dress, and the fans pointed out how lucky Brady is.

One person wrote: "Tom Brady has won the Powerball Lottery, one lucky guy!!!!!" This all started earlier this month when Rajek attended a Buccaneers game and wore a Brady No. 12 jersey. On Instagram, Rajek posted to Brady telling him how great a player he is.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him and show me somebody who doesn't," Rajek said. "Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT]. [Tom Brady] thank you for an amazing show. The message comes as Brady is now a single man as he and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen filed for divorce in October. Brady is not focused on getting into another relationship right now as he's looking to get his team back to the Super Bowl.

"I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well," Brady said on the Let's Go! podcast last month. "And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here." Brady currently has the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South despite a 6-8 record. In 14 games, Brady has thrown for 3,897 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions.