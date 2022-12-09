Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady

A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.

"I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn't," Rajek wrote. "Even his haters love him because they know he is the [goat emoji]. [Tom Brady] thank you for an amazing show.

Some people on Instagram who commented on the post beleive that Rajek is shooting her shot with Brady now that he is single. It is not clear if Brady and Rajek ever met, but it's very clear that Rajek is a major fan of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Rajek, 26, is also a "sports enthusiast," according to an interview from NudePR.com.

In October, Rajek talked about how she has been body-shamed because of her figure. "My body is considered a danger on social media, and I am constantly being canceled by trolls for doing absolutely nothing but sharing photos of my body," she said, per The Sun. "These days, you see a lot of overweight or even obese women online, talking about body positivity, but when a beautiful, tall woman wants to be positive in her own skin, people want to attack me and call me privileged." Rajek has been modeling since she was 16 years old and competed in Miss Slovakia 2016 and Miss Summer 2015.

Brady is not having the best season, but he has the Buccaneers in first place in the NFC South. He is now getting ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers, which will be special for him because he will be playing in his hometime for the second time in his 23-year career.

"Yeah, it's pretty unique," Brady said, per the Buccaneers' official website. "For as long as I've played to have one experience there, and it was a great one, too. We played out there, it was a rainy day, it was 20-16, we had a really good football team and I had a lot of friends and family in the crowd. I ran out for pregame warmup and I remember Chip Kelly coming over and he was like, 'Damn, it's a home game for you.' And it really was."