Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Divorce Spilled Into Football

Tom Brady recently opened up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and admitted the issues carried over onto the football field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with challenges off the field.

Brady said having his divorce "play out in front of a lot of people" presented a level of difficulty," adding "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we could do," per PEOPLE. Brady also said "I have incredible parents that have always taught me the right way to do things. I want to be a great father to my children and always try to do things the right way as well. And to deal with things in your life that have challenges, you wanna deal with them in the best possible way. So, I want to always be able to hold my head high on and off the field, and I'm gonna try to continue to do that for as long as I'm here."

While Brady dealt with marital issues, his play on the field hasn't taken a major hit. Through eight games this season, the 45-year-old has completed 66% of his passes and thrown for 2.267 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception. However, the Buccaneers are 3-5 on the year, and a Brady-led team is under .500 for the first time in his 23-year NFL career. Tampa has lost five of its last six games and is one game behind the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC South lead.

"We're plenty capable of making plays, we're just not making them consistently enough to score points," Brady said after the loss to the Carolina Panthers last month, per the Buccaneers' official website. "We make a big play, make a bad play, make a big play, make a bad play. In football that's just not good enough. You can't play like that. You've got to string enough good plays together to get the ball into the red area and score points." Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots. He is in the final year of his contract.