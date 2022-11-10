Tom Brady Explains Why He Nearly Retired From Football at Age 27

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in February only to unretire in March. And while that move was surprising for some fans, it would have been a shock to see him retire before the age of 30. The Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers quarterback went to social media to share a new advertisement for his company TB12. He talks about how he was ready to retire from football at age 27 and explained why.

"When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football because of elbow pain," Brady said in the ad, per CBS Sports. "Now, I'm 45 years old and I'm still here. No matter the age, no matter the obstacle, it's about how you feel and about what you do."

Brady, 45, was in the prime of his career at 27 years old. At the time, Brady led the New England Patriots to their third Super Bowl win and was selected to play in his second Pro Bowl. Brady went on to win three more Super Bowls with the Patriots and one Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl 15 times, named Super Bowl MVP five times and won the NFL MVP award three times. Most recently, Brady set an NFL record, becoming the first player to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason.

"I think for me it's a credit to all the guys that I've played with, and who have blocked for me, who have caught passes," Brady said when he set the record. "I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys. I think of [the fact that] I can't do [anything] in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too. I'm very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches, and being down here has been an amazing experience for me."

Currently, Brady has thrown for 2,547 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception through nine games. However, the Buccaneers are 4-5 on the year and have not looked like the dominant team they have been the last two seasons with Brady under center. Brady is not under contract following the 2022 season, which means he will likely have a big decision to make in the next few months.