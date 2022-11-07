Tom Brady Sets Major NFL Record Following Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has had a challenging year, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback continues to prove he's the GOAT. During Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw a 15-yard pass to running back Leonard Fournette to be the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards in the regular season and postseason combined. Brady went on to throw a go-ahead touchdown with nine seconds remaining in the game to give the Buccaneers their fourth win of the season. This comes after Brady announced the divorce of his wife Gisele Bündchen.

"I think for me it's a credit to all the guys that I've played with, and who have blocked for me, who have caught passes," Brady said before the game, per the Buccaners' official website. "I think all those things are a great celebration to all those guys. I think of [the fact that] I can't do [anything] in this league without guys doing what they are amazing at, too. I'm very fortunate to play with great players, people who catch the football, great coaches, and being down here has been an amazing experience for me."

.@TomBrady is the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards (regular season + postseason). 💯 pic.twitter.com/sbBvx1WlFN — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 7, 2022

"Playing with Mike [Evans] and Chris [Godwin], and that's why I came here, because of guys like that. I played with Gronk (Rob Gronkowski) all those years. Obviously, I could name every player that I've played with and how meaningful they are to my life and what they've contributed in terms of the memories I have in this sport." Brady has thrown 87,067 yards in the regular season and 13,049 yards in the postseason, making him the all-time leader in both categories. Brady is also the all-time leader in completions and passing attempts and is the only player in NFL history to have 15 Pro Bowl selections.

"You run out of things to say about him," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said, per ESPN. "I'm sure I can't say anything different than the 50 million people that [have] already commented things on him. He's a great player. He's one of the best, if not the best, to ever play the game, and he continues to do that."