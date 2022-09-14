Tom Brady Addresses Latest Retirement Rumors With Sharp Response

Is Tom Brady officially retiring? Recent reports state the 2022 season will be the last one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. This news comes after Brady retired in February only to unretire in March. On Monday, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and addressed the latest retirement rumors, while offering a rather sharp response.

"One of these days, they're going to be right," Brady said, per Boston.com. "I will say that. One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth. I think we've all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true. But for me, the ability to play and love what I'm doing in year 23 … it's really fun for me. I feel it out there. I feel the joy. I feel the happiness, the camaraderie."

Brady is entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers. The 45-year-old is coming off a year where he threw for over 5,000 yards and 43 touchdowns. Brady is showing no signs of slowing down, which is why Gray asked him why would he retire anytime soon.

"You wrestle with different things as you get older, Brady said. "I'd say the only thing that changed over time is you have different priorities when you get older. When I was 25, there was the simplicity of a 25-year-old life. I think when you're 45 you have other commitments and obligations that are very important to you, namely children that are growing up."

The retirement rumors come while reports of Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen taking time apart because of his decision to come out of retirement. Brady admits the things he has missed out on over the years have him thinking about retiring and not looking back.

"I haven't had a Christmas in 23 years," Brady said. "I haven't had a Thanksgiving in 23 years. I haven't celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. I'm not able to be at funerals and I'm not able to be at weddings. I think there comes a point in your life, where you say you know what I've had my fill it's enough and it's time to go on into other parts of life."