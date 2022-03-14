Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement Announcement Leaves Fans on Social Media Stunned

Tom Brady is not going anywhere. After announcing his retirement from the NFL in February, the seven-time Super Bowl champion said he’s coming back for the 2022 season. Brady will be the starting QB from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and revealed the news on social media.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

It’s not clear what unfinished business he has since he has won more Super Bowls than any other player. But the Buccaneers are happy to have him back. “We are thrilled that Tom has decided to come back this season,” General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We said we would leave all options open for him should he reconsider his retirement and today’s announcement is something we have been preparing for in recent days. Bruce and I have had plenty of conversations with Tom recently that led us to believe there was a realistic chance he would want to come back. Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level. With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run.” Here’s a look at social media reacting to Brady’s return.

The Announcement

One person wrote: “Tom I respect your decision to return back to the game. I’m very disappointed however. You are taking away an opportunity for a future star to raise up in the rankings of the NFL.”

One Possible Reason

Another fan wrote: “None of us knew how to function in a league without him, I was 14 the year he was drafted.This is like the landline for our parents. We need this connection to football. Without it, I’m not sure I know how to go on.”

Shorter than the Lockout

One fan wrote: “The Bucs re-signed Brady only after confirming their delivery of a year’s supply of Geritol. Wait do millinials know what that is?”

Not Happy

One Twitter user wrote: “Having already won more Super Bowls than any other QB in history, he’s now trying to see if he can be in the NFL longer than Vladimir Putin can be president of Russia.”

The Ronaldo Effect

One person responded: “Yes, Brady had no intention of returning until he met Ronaldo…. 4 hours can change an entire life decision…”

Nightmares Come True

One fan responded: “At least Dallas will get at least one more chance to beat him.0-6 all time.They’ve lost almost as many to him as he has Superbowls.”

Real Talk

And this fan responded: “I think you hit it right on the head, a person who’s done nothing but play football all his life doesn’t know anything thing else to do. It’s like a lifer military person, after they leave the service they struggle with ‘what’s next.’”