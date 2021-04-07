Tom Brady Addresses Being Drunk During Super Bowl Boat Party

✖

Following the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took part in a victory boat parade. The seven-time champion sparked comments about potential drunkenness while stumbling around, and now he has responded. Brady explained that there "was not a lot" going through his mind during the parade.

Brady appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss the now-infamous boat parade and the Lombardi Trophy boat toss. He sat down with Michael Strahan, the man who defeated him in Super Bowl XLII and ruined a perfect 19-0 season, and explained that the boat parade was "pretty cool." Although he clarified that he can only remember part of it.

GMA EXCLUSIVE: “There was not a lot going through my mind at that point. I mean, that was not smart.” @TomBrady jokes with @michaelstrahan about throwing the Lombardi Trophy at the boat parade following the Bucs #SuperBowl win. https://t.co/WRa19Pkehy pic.twitter.com/2HV7aJV1yq — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

"First of all, there was not a lot going through my mind at that point," Brady said about throwing the trophy. "I mean, that was not smart for a couple of reasons. One is, if we drop it, that's a little bit of a problem. But, the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp — and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade."

Brady continued, explaining, "I had a lot of fun. I don't get to do that. It's hard to relax when you are out in public, and there are phones." He added that it's not like he would do anything, but he is not comfortable with people being around and filming him. This part of his personality is one reason why he stays at home.

The boat toss occurred during the victory parade. Brady stood on the back of his $2 million boat while holding the Lombardi Trophy. He swayed back and forth before throwing it into the air. Cameron Brate caught the iconic trophy and then Rob Gronkowski grabbed it and held it up in celebration.

This appearance on GMA is not the first time that Brady has addressed his infamous boat throw. He previously said during an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden that "First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do.'" He added that he was not thinking about the consequences of potentially tossing the trophy into the Hillsborough River.