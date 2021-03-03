Tom Brady Admits He Was 'Not Thinking' When He Tossed Lombardi Trophy During Super Bowl Parade

✖

Tom Brady had a lot of fun a the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade last month, and one of the things that stood out was him tossing the Lombardi Trophy to another boat. Brady, 43, talked about the incident while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden and admitted he "doesn't remember that quite well."

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. It was not a thought. It was, 'This seems really fun to do,'" Brady said, as reported by ESPN. "Not to mention, when you get your hands on one of those trophies, there's a lot of really sharp edges on the bottom. ... I found out later, had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet. I'm so happy that [tight end] Cam [Brate caught it]."

Brady said he wasn't concerned about the potential consequences of losing the Lombardi Trophy in the Hillsborough River, which runs through downtown Tampa and feeds into Tampa Bay. According to ESPN, if that happened, the Buccaneers would have ordered a replacement. Brady also talked about his daughter Vivian telling him not to throw the trophy.

"That's my little 8-year-old daughter," Brady said. "Who could imagine that an 8-year-old girl would have the most sense of anybody in that whole area? I mean, she's the voice of reason. Go figure." Vivian wasn't the only one who was against the trophy toss. Loraine Grohs, the daughter of Greg Grohs who was the designer of the Lombardi Trophy, said she was not happy after seeing Brady throw NFL's most prestigious award during the parade.

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," Grohs said during the interview. "I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it's such an honor, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany's. And it takes a lot of hard work."

Even if the trophy ended up in the water, not too many people would have been upset with Brady who has won seven Super Bowls in his career. Buccaneers fans are happy Brady signed with the team in March of last year and led the Buccaneers to their first championship since 2002.