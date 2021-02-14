Tom Brady: Boat Pass Stokes Outrage From Lombardi Trophy Designer's Daughter

✖

Tom Brady completed the most jaw-dropping pass of his career on Wednesday when he threw the Lombardi Trophy from his luxury yacht to another holding the tight ends and wide receivers. Many football fans laughed about the pass and said that the "quarterback was drunk," but one person was unhappy. The daughter of the Lombardi Trophy's designer has called for Brady to apologize.

Lorraine Grohs conducted an interview with Leslie DelasBour of Fox 4 in Southwest Florida after watching the Lombardi Trophy toss. She said that her father, Greg Grohs, was the master silversmith at Tiffany & Co. from 1967 to 1994. Grohs said that her father designed the first Lombardi Trophy and that Brady's toss caused enough stress that it disrupted her sleep. She called for Brady to apologize for casually throwing it around.

Tom Brady throws the Lombardi trophy from his new $2,000,000 boat to Cameron Brate during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade...and it’s caught. Brady’s daughter: “DAD NOOOOO” pic.twitter.com/eozkmkNbew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2021

"It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football," Grohs said during the interview. "I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it's such an honor, and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany's. And it takes a lot of hard work."

Grohs said that she is not normally a football fan. However, she watches the Super Bowl each year to watch the trophy presentation. All of the winning players and coaches get an opportunity to hold — and often kiss — the trophy as confetti falls from the sky. "I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans, all the football fans, the other team players," Grohs added.

The Lombardi Trophy is one of the most recognizable in sport due to its unique design. Many call the trophy "The Precious," especially after watching its handlers put on white gloves before touching it in order to prevent fingerprints. Brady did not wear gloves before his throw, and he may have left several fingerprints on the trophy.

"I've seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany's and it's a beautiful trophy," Grohs said. "My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well."

Grohs was unhappy with Brady after the throw, but SNL took a different approach while talking about the quarterback. The long-running sketch comedy series had "Drunk Tom Brady" appear on a "Weekend Update" segment and discuss his wild afternoon on the water. He then used a battered version of the Lombardi Trophy as a beer opener.