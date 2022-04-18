Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Join Forces to Compete in Big Event

✖

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be on the same team for a big event. On Monday, TNT announced that the two future Hall of Famer quarterbacks will team up to compete in Capital One's The Match, which is a live golf event series. The duo will face Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the event will take place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on June 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Brady teased the announcement on Twitter Sunday night. And on Monday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion joked that the four quarterbacks wanted to do a "tag team cage match" instead of a golf event. This is the sixth edition of The Match with the first one being in November 2018 when Tiger Woods took on Phil Mickelson. The second one was in May 2020 when Brady and Mickelson took on Woods and Manning. In November of the same year, Mickelson and Charles Barkley took on Manning and Stephen Curry. In July 2021, Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau took on Mickelson and Brady. And the most recent edition of the match occurred in November when DeChambeau took on Brooks Koepka.

We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/3ByQqBkIJR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 18, 2022

Brady, Rodgers, Allen and Mahomes saw some success during the 2021 NFL season. For Brady, he finished the year with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a passer rating of 102.1. He led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the divisional round of the playoffs, but the team lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Rodgers won his fourth MVP award last season after throwing for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He led the Green Bay Packers to the divisional round of the playoffs, but the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

Allen threw for 4,407 yards for 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while rushing for 763 yards and six touchdowns. He led the Buffalo Bills to the divisional round of the playoffs, but the team lost to Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a memorable contest. Mahomes finished with 4,839 yards, 37 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, making it the fourth consecutive season he has thrown for at least 4,000 yards. The Chiefs reached the AFC Championship but lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.