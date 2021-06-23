Tom Brady Trolls Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau Ahead of Golf Match

✖

Tom Brady loves taking shots at Aaron Rodgers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a message for Rodgers and golf star Bryson DeChambeu as all three and Phil Mickelson will take part in a charity golf match on July 6. On Twitter, Brady showed off his putting skills while sending messages to Rodgers and DeChambeau.

Brady will team up with Mickelson in the golf match and has been taking shots at Rodgers and DeChambeu for the last week. During the virtual press conference, Brady trolled Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers not going for it on fourth down in the NFC Championship game against the Buccaneers earlier this year.

"I do think you do have a partner that would probably have liked to go for it a little more often than he has in the past," Brady said to DeChambeau. "So Bryce, I'm glad you're encouraging him to kind of go for it when it's on the line ... just not getting to the fairway or something like that and try to play for the next shot." Rodgers had a reply for Brady's trolling.

"Well, I don't usually get the option in my experience," Rodgers said. That led to Brady sympathizing with Rodgers, saying that he knows "the pain." Rodgers went on to say: "That is a great question, should be correct, but unfortunately for this game today it's incorrect." Rodgers' appearance at the virtual press conference was big as he's may not be with the Packers this upcoming season after not attending any offseason workouts. Rodgers was asked about his offseason and had a surprising answer.

"It's been one of those quiet offseasons you just dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own quietly and that's all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who's been around for a long time and just enjoy that time to yourself, to just relax, to not be bothered, to not have any obligations or anything going on," Rodgers said. "I think that's what this offseason's been about. It's been about really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it and not feeling like I have to go anywhere and not having any responsibilities but still being an NFL player at the same time. It's been great."