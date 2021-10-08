Tim Tebow Sends Message to Urban Meyer Amid Viral Video Scandal

Tim Tebow has a message for his former head coach. The former NFL and college football star appeared on ESPN’s First Take on Friday and shared his thoughts on Meyer’s viral video scandal. Tebow said that Meyer should “never repeat” his actions that happened at a bar in Ohio.

“My advice to him was to apologize, to admit it, to learn from it and to never, never repeat it. Coach shared with me that it was one of the hardest times of his life and he apologized, but he didn’t need to apologize to me,” Tebow said, per PEOPLE. “I know this has weighed so heavy on his heart and he is hurting. I do think for some of the guys he will have to earn back their trust and respect. I think he really wants to do that. This is not something I think anybody, and his family, takes lightly. This is a very serious situation, a very disappointing situation. But I also know that coach isn’t taking it lightly. He knows what a big deal this is. How disappointing it is to so many people.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meyer, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars was spotted in two different videos this past weekend. After his team lost to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday night, Meyer stayed in Ohio to visit family. The videos show Meyer at a bar with a young woman dancing close to him. In another video, Meyer is seen his hand on or very near the woman’s bottom. Meyer’s wife, Shelley, said she is staying away from Twitter because of the backlash she was receiving.

“When I first saw and heard about what happened, my heart was hurting for Ms. Shelley, coach’s wife, someone that I love very much and his daughters, who I’m very close with and who I talked to, both of them. Also had the chance of talking to coach. It’s a very difficult week,” Tebow revealed. Meyer, who’s in his first year as the Jaguars head coach has apologized for his actions in the video.

Tebow played for Meyer when both were at the University of Florida. He also was on the Jaguars roster during the summer working as a tight end before being cut by the team during the preseason.