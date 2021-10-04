Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Breaks Silence About Appearing in Viral Bar Video

Urban Meyer broke his silence about appearing in a video of him at a bar, which went viral. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was visiting Columbus, Ohio and was seen sitting on a barstool as a blonde woman was dancing on him. Meyer also appears in a photo with another woman with the caption “Who is this he keeps flirting with me.”

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction, it’s stupid,” Meyer said, per 247Sports. “I explained everything that happened. It was stupid. I should not have myself in that kind of position.” Meyer said he was in town to see family and went to dinner after the game on Saturday night.

“(There was a) big group next to the restaurant and they wanted me to come over and take pictures and I did,” Meyer said. “They tried to pull me out on the dance floor screwing around and I should’ve left.” Meyer’s video comes after the Jaguars lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night to go 0-4 on the year. This is something that’s new to Meyer as he is used to being undefeated at this time of year when he was coaching college football.

“It’s devastating, heartbreaking,” Meyer said after the game. “Usually, I’m not wrong about stuff like that. I just see a good team in there. I see good guys. I see good hearts. I see guys that work. I told them, ‘I’m not wrong. I’m not wrong on that stuff.’ This team’s going to win some games.” The Jaguars have not lost 19 consecutive games which date back to September 2020. And when asked if the team needs a break, Meyer was not having it.

“There are no breaks. I mean no disrespect, but you have to make your own. We don’t look at it that way,” Meyer said who won national titles at Ohio State and Florida. ” I’ve said this from Day 1: the core of this team has good players. We’re getting better each week. It’s sickening we couldn’t win that game. I’m not wrong about those guys in that room. We’re going to keep swinging as hard as we possibly can.”