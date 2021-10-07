Urban Meyer’s Wife Breaks Silence on Viral Videos of Jaguars Coach

Shelley Meyer, the wife of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, broke her silence on the two viral videos her husband is in. Shelley went to Twitter on Thursday and announced she’s done with the social media site amid the backlash Urban received for appearing in the controversial videos last weekend. She was tired of the slander that was coming her way on Twitter.

“This will be my last post on Twitter. Frankly, I don’t need the hate, vitriol, slander, trash that will @ me (this has never stopped anyway),” she wrote, per Fox News. “We all make mistakes-we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t? Then cast the first stone. To my wonderful followers/friends: THANK YOU. For your love, support, friendship, laughs-I will miss this the most. I love you ALL and wish God’s blessings on you. Thank you.” Shelley then announced that she will be “deleting right as I post this so I will not see responses.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Urban Meyer was seen in two videos of him and a young woman while in Ohio visiting his grandchildren. The first video shows Meyer sitting at a bar while the woman is dancing close to his lap. The second video appeared to show Meyer grabbing the bottom of the same woman. Meyer has apologized to his team for his role in the videos twice.

“I had at least three or four conversations with Shad. The message is loud and clear, and I agree with [it],” Meyer said. “Also met with the team on Monday, individually, and then today [as a group]. Had a very pointed conversation with them, owning a stupid mistake that I made. A job of a coach is to, No. 1, health and safety of a player. No. 2 is motivate them or bring out the greatness in them. And No. 3 is give them everything possible to be successful and give them a great locker room and then get the heck out of the way.”

Meyer was hired by the Jaguars earlier this year after having a successful run at college football. But his NFL career is not off to a great start as the Jaguars have lost their first four games of the season. And going back to last year, the Jaguars haven’t won a game since September 2020.