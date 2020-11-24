Tim Tebow Offers Relationship Advice He's Learned From Marriage to Wife Demi-Leigh

✖

Former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot in January in a ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. They have spent the first several months of marriage together while in quarantine, and now Tebow is sharing what he has learned. He provided key relationship advice to those early in marriage or on the cusp of exchanging vows.

Tebow posted two photos on Instagram that showed him and Demi-Leigh in a coffee shop. They embraced in one photo and laughed in another while showing off their chemistry. The former QB explained in the caption that it's critical to continue dating your wife. He says to treat her like a girlfriend and keep doing things from early in the wooing process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow)

"Great advice 32 years and counting!" one fan commented on Instagram after reading the advice. Several others weighed in and said that Tebow knew exactly what he was talking about. Although one person wanted to know why there is never a photographer when they are in coffee shops.

The couple originally tied the knot in a ceremony that included both American and South African traditions. Demi-Leigh wore a custom-made gown from David's Bridal. She and Tebow also both had their faces painted. Roughly 260 people attended an intimate wedding and helped the couple celebrate.

"We’re both very traditional," Demi-Leigh told PEOPLE about the ceremony. "We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives."

Since tying the knot, the happy couple has also expanded the family. They adopted three puppies, which they referred to as the "Tebow Pack." The new additions were a Dalmatian named Paris, a golden Lab named Kobe, and a Bernese mountain dog named Chunk. Tebow also revealed in March that Paris was already the princess of the family and explained that she needed two brothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tebow Pack (@thetebowpack)

They further celebrated the new additions to the family by creating a special account on Instagram for the Tebow Pack. The social media profile has shown the dogs getting progressively bigger with each passing week, as well as all of their hijinks. Paris, Kobe and Chunk are no longer small animals and have since become more of a herd. Chunk, in particular, is even big enough to fit Demi-Leigh's ponytail in his entire mouth.