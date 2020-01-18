Tim Tebow and Fiancee Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Head to South Africa, and Fans Are Thinking Marriage

Tim Tebow and his fiancee, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, are down in South Africa this weekend, and fans are curious as to the reason. Nel-Peters is a South African beauty queen who won Miss Universe in 2017, so this could simply be a trip to visit the family. However, a video on Tebow’s Instagram page is only adding to the intrigue.

The former Florida Gators star quarterback posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram Friday, showing himself and Nel-Peters down in South Africa and spending time with her family. Trips to visit relatives and see a new culture are nothing new, but the suit worn by Tebow and the dress worn by Nel-Peters made many fans question if there were impending nuptials.

“Just might love the South African culture…well I am bias because they raised [Demi-Leigh],” Tebow wrote in the caption of one of his photos. He also showed Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen in attendance at a festive event.

Nel-Peters also added to the intrigue with photos of her own. She was shown in a white gown while walking through the surrounding foliage with Tebow. She simply captioned her series of photos as “Welcome. To. South Africa.”

While Tebow and Nel-Peters never explicitly said that they were tying the knot in South Africa, that did not prevent fans from weighing in on the matter. Several offered their congratulations while others dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Although some did question if these photos were taken on the wedding day.

“Congratulations! Wishing you both every happiness and hope that you cherish every moment! God Bless,” another fan of Tebow and Nel-Peters added in the comments section.

As the intrigue grew with the release of the photos and videos, some of the fans argued in the comments. Some thought that this couldn’t be a wedding due to mistakenly thinking that destination ceremonies were recognized by the United States government.

“The real wedding is tomorrow and there will be an American ceremony as well when they get back in the USA,” one fan countered. They did not reveal whether or not they had inside information.

A wedding may be taking place in South Africa this weekend, but that answer has not been provided just yet. For now, the fans of both Tebow and Nel-Peters will simply offer their congratulations and hope to see wedding photos in the coming days.

