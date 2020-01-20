Tim Tebow Marries Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters: ‘My Dreams Have Come True’

Tim Tebow and his fiancee, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, have officially tied the knot. According to PEOPLE, the former NFL quarterback and the Miss Universe 2017 got married at the La Paris Estate in Cape Town, South Africa. The ceremony was 30 minutes long and Tebow and Nel-Peters exchanged vows they’ve written for each other.

“I want the vows to be perfect,” Tebow told PEOPLE the night before the wedding. “I’m leaving in the traditional things like ’till death do us part,’ but I’m also adding some of my own things to it.”

There were 260 people in attendance for the ceremony and it was reported that Nel-Peters wore a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal. The ceremony also included American and South African traditions.

“We’re both very traditional,” Nel-Peters said to PEOPLE. “We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant, and traditional. We definitely wanted it to be something that we could look back on and know that nothing was dated. We want to remember this day for the rest of our lives.”

Tebow, who was also a standout college football player at Florida, said he was looking forward to the wedding for a very long time. He also said Nel-Peters is someone he’s been looking for all his life.

“I’ve been looking forward to three things,” said Tebow. “The first moment I see her in her wedding dress, the first kiss, and the first dance together as man and wife. It’s such a special night.”

“I’ve been waiting my entire life for someone special, who I can spend the rest of my life with, Tebow continued. “I was waiting for the right person to come along. And now I’m marrying Demi. I can’t wait to see what our future holds. All of my dreams have come true. It was 100 percent worth the wait.”

Last week, Tebow started to post pictures of him and Nel-Peters on Instagram while in South Africa. He didn’t announce the couple was getting married, but fans started to speculate it and it was eventually confirmed.

Tebow, 32, announced his engagement to Nel-Peters, 24, in January 2019. He told PEOPLE at the time: “I actually wasn’t really nervous. I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn’t nervous to actually ask her.”