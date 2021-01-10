Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Their Daughters Mask up for Titans vs. Ravens

✖

The Tennessee Titans hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon during a Wild Card playoff game. The home team allowed 14,520 fans into the stadium, a group that included two country music superstars. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their daughters showed up to cheer on their favorite NFL team.

McGraw posted a photo that showed the family taking in the critical playoff game. They had on their face masks due to COVID-19 guidelines. The partially-filled stands served as the backdrop of the photo while the two teams could be seen down on the field. According to the photo, the game had only just started and remained scoreless, but McGraw showed his excitement about the matchup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw)

"Thanx for the hospitality [Titans] family!!! Titan Up!!!!!" McGraw wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. Hill also had some fun with the trip to Nissan Stadium, which she showed in her Instagram Stories. The country superstar posted a video showing her in the luxury box waving two Titans flags back and forth.

Prior to the playoff game, McGraw showed off his fandom with a hype video on social video. He narrated a clip for the team that featured footage from training camp and throughout the season. McGraw said that the season starts with one goal — a team effort to take it to the next level.

The country star continued and said that there are some unexpected detours that disrupt the journey. He mentioned that "when it looks like you hit a dead end, you find a spark." McGraw ended the video by dropping the team motto for the playoffs: "Take Everything."

The Titans took control of the game early after quarterback Ryan Tannehill found wide receiver AJ Brown for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Nashville-based team continued to build upon its lead with a field goal from Stephen Gostkowski. However, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens did not go quietly into the night.

The second quarter played out differently than the first considering that Jackson orchestrated a touchdown drive to get his team back in the game. He found his wide receivers for critical gains and then capped off the drive with a run that briefly quieted the crowd. Jackson ran for 48 yards and then dove across the goal line to reach the end zone. Justin Tucker added a field goal of his own to tie the game going into halftime.