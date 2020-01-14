Clemson vs. LSU: Tim McGraw’s Pre-Game Concert Is Drawing a Mixed Response

Country music star Tim McGraw took the stage for a pre-game concert before the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. McGraw performed “Way Down” with Shy Carter, which earned a mixed response from fans online. McGraw learned that even after selling 40 million albums in his career, he cannot please everyone.

Florida-Georgia Line: “Man, we gonna show ya how to ruin country music. Tim McGraw just now: “Hold my beer” — ᴠᴏʟ ɴᴀᴠʏ (@VolNavy720) January 14, 2020

Before Clemson and LSU kicked off, McGraw took the stage to perform his latest single. The performance was timed with his tour announcement on Monday. The singer said he plans to start his Here on Earth Tour on July 10 in Syracuse, New York. The tour will include 30 dates in total, with Midland and Ingrid Anress as his supporting acts, reports Rolling Stone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tim McGraw definitely put time and effort to write this song pic.twitter.com/E2iwMs0C0R — Ericstotle (@Eazy_EI) January 14, 2020

McGraw will also perform special stadium shows in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, with Luke Combs. Tickets for the shows go on sale Jan. 24.

Some fans will likely be hoping his tour performance goes better than Monday’s.

I like Tim McGraw, but that was a terrible song choice and performance on the #NationalChampionship pregame show… pic.twitter.com/VxMlxdsSqH — Jeremy (@justajeremy39) January 14, 2020

“Wow that performance was HORRIBLE it was like one of those things that’s soooo bad you can’t look away!!!” one person wrote in a response to McGraw.

“Sweet. 1,000 No. 1 hits and Tim McGraw picks his worst song for the pre-game segment,” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m sorry Tim McGraw, but wtf was that?” another wrote.

“I don’t know where I’d rank this Tim McGraw song playing on ESPN but it’s ‘Way Down’ on my list of good music,” another wrote.

“Idk who shy carter is, but I’m already annoyed and this song he’s doing with Tim McGraw is the worst TM song since truck yeah,” another chimed in.

Please don’t tell me that Tim McGraw has jumped in on that the stuff that is considered “country music” nowadays… pic.twitter.com/pIKIn9T18K — Justin Mathis (@J_Math23) January 14, 2020

There were a handful of positive remarks though.

“I’m loving seeing you on stage jamming BABY!!!” one fan wrote to McGraw.

“I liked it!” another fan wrote, adding a thumbs up emoji.

This weekend, McGraw also narrated a special video for the Tennessee Titans, who pulled off an upset over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the NFL playoffs. The Titans just have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to win the AFC Championship and reach the Super Bowl.

“It starts with one goal,” McGraw said in the clip. “A team effort to take it to the next level.”

McGraw’s most recent album is 2017’s The Rest of Our Life, a collaboration with wife Faith Hill. He also released the singer “Thought About You” in 2019.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images