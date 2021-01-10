Titans' Crowd Size Causes Concerns as Tennessee's COVID-19 Cases Climb

Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens faced off during a Wild Card playoff game. The Nashville-based franchise served as the home team after winning the AFC South and allowed a 21%-capacity crowd at Nissan Stadium. An estimated 14,520 people showed up for Sunday's playoff game despite 5,844 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

When the viewers saw the packed stadium, they responded with a variety of comments. Some people said that they want every stadium to have the same percentage of fans, but many others disagreed. A vocal majority said that the game will be a "superspreader" event and that Tennessee's cases will only continue to climb over the coming weeks. Some of these Twitter users also made comments about politics and made guesses about which candidate the fans supported during the election.