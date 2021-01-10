Titans' Crowd Size Causes Concerns as Tennessee's COVID-19 Cases Climb
Sunday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens faced off during a Wild Card playoff game. The Nashville-based franchise served as the home team after winning the AFC South and allowed a 21%-capacity crowd at Nissan Stadium. An estimated 14,520 people showed up for Sunday's playoff game despite 5,844 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
When the viewers saw the packed stadium, they responded with a variety of comments. Some people said that they want every stadium to have the same percentage of fans, but many others disagreed. A vocal majority said that the game will be a "superspreader" event and that Tennessee's cases will only continue to climb over the coming weeks. Some of these Twitter users also made comments about politics and made guesses about which candidate the fans supported during the election.
So I’m watching this Titans/Ravens game and the stadium is PACKED. Then I see things like TN leading the nation in covid cases per day. 5800 in the state just yesterday and I’m like what in the ever living hell are they thinking?!?! This is soooo stupid. https://t.co/7o1Dd0nmgP— Craig Mitchelldyer (@craigmdyer) January 10, 2021
That Titans stadium looks packed, nothing like that COVID crisp air at the football game lmaoooooo— Ed (@_Ed87_) January 10, 2021
Man, Tennessee is way more concerned with cheering the Titans to a win than social distancing in that stadium. 🥴#BALvsTEN #WildCardWeekend— Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) January 10, 2021
IDK how there’s 15K fans in the Titans stadium. NFL Playoffs bout to be super spreader event. 😭 https://t.co/wPDBCEgFeN— Saucey Billups (@PPLUSROB) January 10, 2021
Titans stadium kinda packed— Vote RAWsy in 2036 (@_RAWnita) January 10, 2021
Titans stadium look kinda pack.. They got to be over covid 19 capacity lol.— Cap (@FlexOnThaDevil) January 10, 2021
The Titans have a damn near packed stadium...— berlinnicholas (@berlinnicholas) January 10, 2021
All those people in the Titans stadium is making me disgusted with human beings and the South.— Danny Diesel | DieselMania (@DManthetruth) January 10, 2021
A lot of white cars in the titans stadium parking lot. Do with that what you will.— JillaJonesDrew (@JillaNmanilla) January 10, 2021
Titans fans about to leave the stadium today with a Win and Covid!! SMH.— Liebs81 (@jliebs81) January 10, 2021
Soooo we’re just gonna allow the @Titans make us believe there’s only 14,520 fans in that stadium today?
Yea ok... #NFLPlayoffs #Titans #NFL #NFLTwitter— Blaque Puerto Ricotta Mike (@Supreme_Nalgas) January 10, 2021
lmao did the announcer just say there’s 15k fans at the ravens-Titans game? Na that stadium is 50% full there’s at least 30k there— preston drake ϟF ⭐️ (@pdrakeATL) January 10, 2021
Is it me or are some of the #NFL teams who still let thousands of fans in their stadium kind of hypocritical having a moment of silence for the lives lost to covid? 🤔 @ESPNNFL @NFLonFOX @dallascowboys @Titans— Xavo (@pumpboy00) January 10, 2021
How many people are in the Titans stadium??— Brian Thee Stallion (@urbuddybrian) January 10, 2021
@Titans and Nissan Stadium allowing 14,250 fans to attend today's game. 5,844 people have tested positive in Tennessee since yesterday(https://t.co/F3N3erchT0)#NFL #ESPN #Disney pic.twitter.com/sIyUHTBvuW— bro-Lo_he_didnt (@LoDidnt) January 10, 2021