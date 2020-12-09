Tim McGraw Jokes Faith Hill Is 'Trying to Get Rid of' Him With Massive Christmas Tree

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are officially ready for Christmas thanks to their arrival of their truly massive tree, which McGraw showed off on Instagram on Tuesday. The singer shared three photos of himself putting the finishing touches on the towering fir, which stands in a multi-story alcove in the couple's home that features floor-to-ceiling windows and an extremely high ceiling.

In the snaps, McGraw is perched at the top of an equally tall ladder, adjusting some tinsel on top of the tree and making sure everything looks just right. The 53-year-old offered two possible reasons for his ladder-climbing in his caption, writing, "A: Santa's lead flying reindeer B: wife trying to get rid of me before Christmas." "This is giving me so much anxiety lol," declared one fan, a sentiment with which many others agreed. "If faith upped the life insurance I'd double check that ladder before climbing Tim," someone else joked.

This is the first Christmas McGraw and Hill will spend without at least one of their daughters already being in the house — older daughters Gracie and Maggie have been in California and youngest daughter Audrey started college this year.

"We've gotten each other extravagant things over the years," McGraw recently told Jimmy Kimmel of his and Hill's holiday gifting tradition. "A couple of years ago we decided that what we're going to do is we’re only going to spend a hundred dollars each for Christmases or birthdays. I mean every now and then, I'll go over the limit and do something stupid. But for the most part, for the last four or five years, we've tried to stick to about a hundred bucks each to give gifts."

The "I Called Mama" singer did share one of his Christmas gifts to Hill, showing off a mug he had painted for his wife, which he said was "a home run."

"Look, I'm artistic, right? I can do something really cool and something special that means a lot to my wife," he said. "So what I did was I went to a ceramic shop, and I got a cup because she likes her coffee in the morning. So I got this cup, and I painted it. I did this beautiful paint job on this cup. I wrote this beautiful phrase on the back, and I painted it… It was so beautiful, so I thought I'd show it, but if I show this to you, we'd have to go into business."

"Isn't it gorgeous?" he cracked after showing Kimmel the mug, which was an attempt at a sunset scene. "I don’t even know if I can read it... This is my intelligent songwriting: 'As the sun sets, I will love you more.'"