Tiger Woods Undergoes Surgery Following Early Masters Exit

Tiger Woods announced on Wednesday that he has undergone surgery on his ankle following his early exit from the 2023 Masters Tournament. His latest procedure was a fusion to the subtalar joint "to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," according to the statement released on Wood's Twitter account. The procedure was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City who said the surgery was "successful." No timetable was given for Woods' return.

This procedure comes a little over two years after Woods suffered injuries to his right leg in a car accident that happened outside of Los Angeles. A subtalar fusion is "appropriate for diseased joints that can't be replaced," according to footcaremd.org (per PGA Tour). Woods withdrew from the third round of the Masters due to plantar fasciitis, which is an inflammation of the tissue that runs across the bottom of the foot and connects the heel bone to the toes.

"I can't imagine him trying to go 27-plus holes (in one day) around here," his caddie, Joe LaCava, told the New York Post before the tournament. "He still has the power, the swing speed, the shots and the length to contend. The injury is devastating, but if he could take a cart he could contend tomorrow."

Since the accident, Woods has competed in five tournaments and made the four in four of them. However, the 47-year-old just completed 72 holes twice during the span. Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship and missed the cut of The Open at St. Andrews. He played four rounds in last year's Masters and this year's Genesis Invitational.

At the Masters, Woods talked about not having his leg amputated due to the multiple injuries he suffered in the crash. "I'm very lucky to have this leg," Woods said. "It's mine. Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that." Woods has 82 career wins on the PGA Tour. His last victory came at the ZOZO Championship in 2019.