Tiger Woods: What Is the Pro Golfer's Net Worth

Tiger Woods is currently recovering from injuries he suffered in a car crash, and many fans are wondering if he will ever play golf at a high level again. If Woods were to call it a career, he can enjoy the rest of his life since his net worth is one of the biggest in sports. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 45-year-old golf pro has a net worth of $800 million and makes a base salary of $50-60 million per year. From June 2019 to June 2020, Woods earned $63 million from "his various endeavors."

Celebrity Net Worth says Woods has earned $1.5 billion since turning pro in 1996. After adjusting for inflation, Woods has made $1.8 billion in his career. The big reason Woods has a large net worth is what he accomplished on the golf course. He has been the No. 1 player in the world for the most consecutive weeks and for the greatest total number of weeks of any golfer in history. Woods has won PGA Payer of the Year a record 11 times and led the money list in 10 different seasons.

When it comes to tournaments, Woods has won 82 PGA Tour events, tied for the most in history. He has also won 15 major championships, which is the second-most behind Jack Nickalus who has 18. After Woods won the Masters in 2019, he talked about if he can win three more majors.

“I think it is," Woods said to The Guardian. "I have to do everything right. I have to have all the pieces come together." Woods also admits that the window for him to reach that mark is not as big as it once was. “I think we all get a bit more reflective as we age,” he said. “My window is a lot smaller than it used to be, so understanding that and recognizing it is not a bad thing.”

Woods' accident on Tuesday left him with significant injuries to his legs, meaning it will be a long time before he can consider a comeback. But battling back is nothing new for Woods as he has dealt with a lot of issues off the golf course during his career. Fans would not be surprised to see one of the best golfers in history make one last big run once he's 100% healthy.