Tiger Woods Makes Decision on Playing the 2022 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods just made a big decision about playing in this year's Masters Tournament. During a press conference on Tuesday, the golf superstar announced he will likely play in the Masters, per CBS Sports. This will be the first time Woods has competed in an official tournament since the Masters in November 2020. In February 2021, Woods suffered severe injuries in a car accident and has been rehabbing ever since.

"As of right now, I feel like I am going to play. As of right now. I'm going to play nine more holes tomorrow," Woods said, also revealing that he will make his final evaluation after the practice session. Over the weekend, Woods said it would be a "game-time decision" when it comes to playing in the major tournament. The biggest challenge for Woods is playing a four-round tournament on a right leg that has seen major damage after the car crash. With that and challenging weather conditions in Augusta, Georgia, Woods will still evaluate and asses as the Masters gets closer to starting.

"Walking's the hard part. This is not an easy walk to begin with, and given the condition my leg is in, it's even more difficult," he said. "Seventy-two holes is a long road. It's going to be a tough challenge and a challenge I'm up for." In December, Woods competed in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie, and the duo nearly won the tournament. In February, Woods revealed he came close to losing his right leg because of the damage suffered following the accident.

"I'm very lucky, very lucky," said Woods in February at the Genesis Invitational. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn't know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So, to be able to have my right leg still here, it's huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it's mine, and I'm very thankful for that. Thankful for all the surgeons and doctors and nurses that, for all the countless surgeries that we went through and countless rehabs and the PT sessions are brutal, but it's still mine and I'm very thankful for that."

Woods, 46, has won the Masters five times. He first won it in 1997, and the last win came in 2019. Overall, Woods has won 15 major tournaments, the second-most in golf history.