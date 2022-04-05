Tiger Woods Makes Statement About Masters Amid Speculation He'll Make Shocking Return

✖

The Masters will tee off on Thursday, and golf fans are wondering if Tiger Woods will play in the tournament. Woods has been in Augusta, Georgia practicing for the event but is still recovering from the injuries suffered from the car accident he was in over a year ago. On Sunday, Woods released a statement about his playing status for the Masters.

"I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice," Woods wrote on Twitter. "It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete." Woods also congratulated Anna Davis, a teenager who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday. According to ESPN, Woods began practicing on Sunday at 3:20 p.m. local time. He was seen hitting drives that went 280 and 310 yards.

"I think for golf and for the Masters Tournament and for everyone, to have Tiger there would be phenomenal," Rory McIlroy told reporters in San Antonio at the Valero Texas Open. "I think it just adds to the event. Obviously, it does. Anything Tiger Woods does in the game of golf is heightened whenever he's there. I mean, it would be awesome for him to be there." Woods is a Masters legend, winning the tournament five times. He first won it in 1997 and finished the tournament with a record 12-shot lead. His last win at the Masters was in 2019.

In February, Woods gave some discouraging news about his road to recovery. "I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again," Woods said. "I want to know, but I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working.

"I'm still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I'm still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What's frustrating is it's not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working. I'm getting better, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don't quite heal as fast, which is frustrating."