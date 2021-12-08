Tiger Woods Announces His Return to Golf Following Car Accident

Tiger Woods is officially back. After being involved in a single-car accident outside of Los Angeles in February, Woods announced that he’s returning to golf to play in a tournament next week. The golf superstar will take part in the 2021 PNC Championship with his son Charlie.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the [PNC Championship] with my son Charlie.” Woods wrote on Twitter. “I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.” The PNC Championship will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Dec. 16-19. Last week, Woods teased making a comeback while speaking to media at the Hero World Challenge.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day—never full time, ever again—but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that,” Woods told Golf Digest in a Zoom interview. “You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that’s how I’m going to have to play it from now on. It’s an unfortunate reality, but it’s my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods’ accident led to him having major injuries to his right leg. The injuries to the leg were so severe, he revealed that amputation was discussed. “This one’s been much more difficult,” Woods said. “The knee stuff was one thing. That’s one level. Then the back. With this right leg. … it’s hard to explain how difficult it is. Being immobile for three months. Just to lay there. I was just looking forward to getting outside. That was a goal of mine. Especially for a person who lived his entire life outside, that was a goal.”

Woods competed in the PNC Championship last year with Charlie. In July 2020, Woods spoke to Golf Digest about Charlie on the golf course. “He’s starting to get into it,” Woods said. “He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions… It’s been an absolute blast to go out there and be with him. He reminds me so much of me and my dad growing up.”