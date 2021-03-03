Tiger Woods Is 'Lucky to Be Alive' and 'Grateful' Following Car Crash

✖

Tiger Woods is still recovering from the car accident he was in last week and is "lucky to be alive," someone close to him said. Us Weekly recently spoke to an insider about Woods' health after the a single-car crash in Los Angeles. This insider also said Woods appreciates the support he has received from his fans, friends and family.

“He’s very grateful the rescuers got there when they did,” the source told Us Weekly. “All of his friends and family members have been so supportive, he really couldn’t ask for more in that regard.” Woods, 45 crashed his vehicle on February 23, hitting a median and crossed into oncoming traffic. The car rolled over several times, and Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. He was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and released a statement on Sunday night after seeing his fellow golfers pay tribute to him by wearing his iconic red and black outfit.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts," Woods wrote on Twitter. "To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time." Woods isn't expected to face any charges for the crash. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke about the incident last week and said it was "purely an accident."

"We do not contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash," Villanueva said to the media members. "This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime." As Woods continues to recover, the big question looming is when will he return to the golf course? Because of the severity of the injuries, the five-time Masters champion will likely be sidelined for the rest of the year. However, there are many who believe Woods will be back stronger than ever before.

"He still has the most important component to recovery which is mental resilience," Dr. Oz stated when talking to TMZ. "This man can do what no one else can do. So with the strength of his mind and fortitude, I do think he'll be back and I think he'll come back to full speed." Before the accident, Woods was recovering from back surgery he had in December. He was aiming to return to play in the Masters in April.